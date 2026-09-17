St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula hosts basketball tourney

The Emily Gosain Memorial Under-14 Basketball Tournament for boys 2026–27 commenced at the school on its basketball court. Various schools from the Tricity participated in the prestigious tournament and gave their best. Principal George S Shear declared the meet open and wished all the participants the best of luck. The first-day matches were won by The Gurukul School, Sector 20, Panchkula; Sky World School, Sector 21, Panchkula; St Xavier’s High School, Sector 20, Panchkula; and Aasma International School, Mohali.

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