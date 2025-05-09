St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organises carrom tournament

The school organised the 16th Edition of Clive Shear Memorial two-day Carrom Tournament. Eight teams in the boys and girls’ categories from reputed schools of the Tricity participated in the competition. Principal George S Shear declared the meet open. On the first day, in match 1, boys’ team of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, won the match against Kids R Kids School, Chandigarh. In match 2, boys’ team of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, beat St Xavier’s High School, Mohali. In match 3, boys’ team of the Saupin’s School, Panchkula, won the match against Holy Child School, Morni. In the girls’ category, in match 1, St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, won the match against Kids R Kids School, Chandigarh and in match 2, Saupin’s School won the match against Dikshant International School, Zirakpur.