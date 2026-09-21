St Xavier's High School, Panchkula, organised an exciting Inter-House GK quiz, providing students with an enriching platform to showcase their knowledge, presence of mind and competitive spirit. The quiz witnessed participation from students of classes I to III, representing different houses. The competition comprised a variety of engaging rounds that tested participants' knowledge of current affairs, science, sports and general awareness. The young quizzers displayed remarkable confidence, quick thinking and teamwork while answering challenging questions. The audience, too, remained actively engaged throughout the competition, cheering for their respective houses. The event not only tested students' knowledge but also encouraged them to think beyond textbooks, stay informed, and develop a spirit of healthy competition. Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts of all participants and congratulated winners for their commendable performance, also encouraging students to remain curious and make learning a lifelong journey.

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