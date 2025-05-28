St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organises magic show

The school organised a magic show at the school auditorium. The event was attended by students of classes VI to X. Magician Balraj Sharma enchanted the audience with a raft of startling tricks and illusions. From card tricks to stage illusions and disappearing objects, every performance left the audience in awe. Students interacted with the magician by volunteering for different acts. The magician received thunderous applause after every act. Laughter and excitement pervaded the auditorium and students enjoyed it thoroughly. Overall, the magic show was a grand success and was cherished by students and teachers.

