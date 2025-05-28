DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organises magic show

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organises magic show

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 28, 2025 IST
The school organised a magic show at the school auditorium. The event was attended by students of classes VI to X. Magician Balraj Sharma enchanted the audience with a raft of startling tricks and illusions. From card tricks to stage illusions and disappearing objects, every performance left the audience in awe. Students interacted with the magician by volunteering for different acts. The magician received thunderous applause after every act. Laughter and excitement pervaded the auditorium and students enjoyed it thoroughly. Overall, the magic show was a grand success and was cherished by students and teachers.

