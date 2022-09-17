St Xavier's High School, PKL

On the occasion of the upcoming Founder's Day and in remembrance of the school's guiding light Andrew J Gosain, a craft session 'creative hands' was organised in the Junior Wing. Students of pre-Nursery to Class V made things out of recycled material. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the efforts put in by the students.
