St Xavier's High School, Pkl

Students of Class X passed the ICSE Examination with flying colours and made the school proud with their outstanding performance. Students who bagged the first five positions are Ishika Goyal 98.6 per cent, Dhruv Rai 97.8 per cent, Dhanya Kaushik 97.4 per cent, Aditya Thakur 97 per cent and Nandini Mahajan 97 per cent. The Principal, George S Shear, congratulated the students for the excellent result and wished them luck for their future endeavours.