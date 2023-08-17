St. Xavier’s High School, Pkl

As directed by District Education Department, a workshop on Road Safety was conducted at the school for the students of classes VII-X . The students were apprised of the road safety rules and were encouraged to inculcate these in their daily life. The school Principal George S. Shear urged the students to be careful and follow the rules for their own safety and the safety of others.
