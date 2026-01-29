DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier’s High School, Pkl holds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

St Xavier’s High School, Pkl holds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ through a week-long series of meaningful and student-centric activities designed to promote positivity, creativity and emotional wellbeing during examinations. The celebrations began on January 19 with a pledge, Vande Matram recitation and a refreshing yoga and meditation session. Students participated in short video filming on January 20. On January 21, creativity took centre stage with poster making and poetry recitation on the values and Importance of Exams. A lively meme creation activity was conducted, making exam awareness fun and relatable. The programme concluded with an informative quiz on Operation Sindoor. The initiative helped students understand that examinations are not a source of fear, but a stepping stone towards growth and self-confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts