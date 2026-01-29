St Xavier’s High School, Pkl holds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

The school organised ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ through a week-long series of meaningful and student-centric activities designed to promote positivity, creativity and emotional wellbeing during examinations. The celebrations began on January 19 with a pledge, Vande Matram recitation and a refreshing yoga and meditation session. Students participated in short video filming on January 20. On January 21, creativity took centre stage with poster making and poetry recitation on the values and Importance of Exams. A lively meme creation activity was conducted, making exam awareness fun and relatable. The programme concluded with an informative quiz on Operation Sindoor. The initiative helped students understand that examinations are not a source of fear, but a stepping stone towards growth and self-confidence.
