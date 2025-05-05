DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier’s High School, Pkl, organises fancy dress event

St Xavier’s High School, Pkl, organises fancy dress event

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:05 AM May 05, 2025 IST
A fancy dress competition not only blends learning with fun but also develops confidence in tiny tots. A fun-filled activity, ‘Fantasy’ – Fancy Dress Competition, was organised in the junior wing of the school. It was an extremely wonderful day as the little ones were dressed in the most vibrant costumes representing the themes that won the hearts of teachers and judges. The creativity and imagination of the parents who dressed their children with home-made costumes was boundless. The competition proved to be a great learning experience for the students that gave them a platform to explore their hidden talents. Headmistress Cyntia Shear appreciated the efforts of the students and their parents; creativity.

