St. Xavier's High School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school organised an annual prize distribution ceremony to honour its achievers in scholastic and co-scholastic domains.
The ICSE toppers of the 2021-2022 session were felicitated. The Cock House Trophy was bagged by Indian House. It was indeed a proud moment not only for the winners but also for their parents, who had been invited to the ceremony.
Principal George S. Shear congratulated and motivated the winners to go ahead with persistence and effort to achieve their dreams and come up with flying colours. The ceremony ended with a message that every child is a star and achievements in school were stepping stones for future success.
