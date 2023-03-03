St Xavier's High School, Sector-20, Panchkula

On the occasion of National Science Day, many competitions, such as poster making, were organised by the school. A special assembly was also organised by students and teachers to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ and to encourage the students to think scientifically. A speech was delivered by a student which highlighted the importance of science and its significance, especially in the life of a student. At the end, Principal George S Shear addressed the students and boosted their morale with his encouraging words. He also advised the students to use technology wisely.
