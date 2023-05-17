St Xavier's High School, Sector 20, Panchkula

Overwhelming gestures marked Mother's Day celebrations at the school. Students participated in various activities to celebrate this Godly-bond. They prepared creative collages to showcase their love for their mothers. A special assembly was organised where students dedicated a song to their mothers. They paid tributes to their mothers through speeches in the assembly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela