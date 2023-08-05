St Xavier’s High School, Sector 20, Panchkula

An inter-house ‘Weave a Story’ telling competition was held. The competition involved students from different houses who participated in a friendly yet intense story-telling contest. They were given starting lines and 15 minutes to prepare. Each participant spoke for two-three minutes as per the time limit. Principal George S Shear shared some nuggets of wisdom, emphasising on building up confidence in children to stand in front of the crowd.
