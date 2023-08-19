St Xavier's High School, Sector 20, Panchkula

As directed by the DEO, a workshop on ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ was conducted at the school for the students of Class VII-IX. Students were asked about the usage of IFA tablet, which is being administered to them on weekly basis for past three weeks. They were told why iron is given along with folic acid and the importance of taking such supplements. They were then explained about anaemia’s symptoms and rich source of iron which can be added to the diet to combat anaemia.

#Panchkula