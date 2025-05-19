St Xavier’s International Public School, Patiala

The school announces the exceptional performance of its students in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) for the academic year 2024–25. In Class XII, Dhanya (science) scored 93%, Amanat Preet Kaur (commerce) achieved 91%, and Tavleen (Humanities) excelled with 93%. Special commendations go to Guneev, who scored a perfect 100/100 in psychology, and Tavleen, who scored 100/100 in English, showcasing the high academic standards and dedication of both students and faculty. The management, principal, and staff extend heartfelt congratulations to all students, their families, and the dedicated teachers for this wonderful achievement. These results are a testament to the hard work, discipline, and commitment of the entire school community.

