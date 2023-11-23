St Xavier's International School, Panchkula

An ICSE science symposium, themed ‘Chandaryan’, was held at St Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur. Students of various ICSE schools in the Tricity participated in competitions such as PowerPoint presentation, model making and collage making. Students of the school bagged the second prize in model making and third prize in collage making. Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to continue to participate in such activities in future.

