To combat with air pollution Mission Haryali was launched by Apna Punjab Foundation in coordination with the Federation of Private School with a target of planting maximum saplings on September 12, to set a world record. The problem of air pollution is rampant in Punjab and government has taken several initiatives in the past one year to ban stubble burning and other issues to resolve this. As a part of Haryali Mission St. Xavier's International School, Patiala also took part in it. Not only by motivating students to plant a sapling at their home individually but also by taking part in planting activity done in school.