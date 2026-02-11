DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier's, Mohali, organises farewell for Class X

St Xavier's, Mohali, organises farewell for Class X

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:21 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St Xavier's High School, Mohali, organised a farewell ceremony for its outgoing Class X students on the school premises. The event, titled "Goodbye 2026", marked a significant milestone in the students' academic journey and was filled with nostalgia and emotion as teachers and junior students bid them farewell. The programme featured cultural performances, musical presentations and the conferring of titles upon students. The Principal addressed the gathering and encouraged students to move ahead with confidence, remain focused and grounded, and uphold the school motto, "Live for Others," along with the values instilled by the institution. The ceremony concluded with a farewell lunch and a heartfelt promise from the students to remain connected with their mentors in the years to come

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts