St Xavier's High School, Mohali, organised a farewell ceremony for its outgoing Class X students on the school premises. The event, titled "Goodbye 2026", marked a significant milestone in the students' academic journey and was filled with nostalgia and emotion as teachers and junior students bid them farewell. The programme featured cultural performances, musical presentations and the conferring of titles upon students. The Principal addressed the gathering and encouraged students to move ahead with confidence, remain focused and grounded, and uphold the school motto, "Live for Others," along with the values instilled by the institution. The ceremony concluded with a farewell lunch and a heartfelt promise from the students to remain connected with their mentors in the years to come
