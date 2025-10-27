DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier’s-Mohali wins inter-school yoga competition

St Xavier’s-Mohali wins inter-school yoga competition

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
68fdef49a0bef 5.St . Xaviers High School Sector 71 Mohali
Advertisement

An inter-school yoga competition was held, featuring talented students from various schools. The event showcased exceptional flexibility and teamwork, with St Xavier’s High School, Sector 71, Mohali, claiming the top spot. MDAV, Sector 22, Chandigarh, secured second place with impressive and unique yoga postures. AKSIPS, Phase 11, Mohali, took third place, demonstrating remarkable abilities. The competition highlighted the students' skills and promoted the importance of yoga in fostering physical and mental well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts