St Xavier’s-Mohali wins inter-school yoga competition

An inter-school yoga competition was held, featuring talented students from various schools. The event showcased exceptional flexibility and teamwork, with St Xavier’s High School, Sector 71, Mohali, claiming the top spot. MDAV, Sector 22, Chandigarh, secured second place with impressive and unique yoga postures. AKSIPS, Phase 11, Mohali, took third place, demonstrating remarkable abilities. The competition highlighted the students' skills and promoted the importance of yoga in fostering physical and mental well-being.

