St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised a physiotherapy consultancy camp during the parent-teacher meeting (ptm) of the junior school to promote family wellness. Renowned physiotherapist Dr Lanre Balogun (PT), along with an expert team of specialists, led the camp, offering personalised consultations and practical health advice. More than 100 parents sought professional guidance. The medical team addressed queries concerning children's physical growth milestones and ergonomics, as well as daily stress, back pain and repetitive strain injuries among adults. Parents expressed gratitude to the school administration and the team for organising an informative and accessible health camp. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas thanked Dr Balogun and his team for volunteering their time and expertise.
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