St Xavier's School, Mohali

To make students aware of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a special assembly was organised at the school. The students were apprised that Kargil martyrs are the symbol of courage and sacrifice for safeguarding the borders of the country. Students paid tributes to the Kargil war heroes by indulging in different activities. The endeavour was to spread the message that it is the duty of each one of us to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs, rejoice in their victories.
