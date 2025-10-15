St Xavier’s school organises mehandi competition

To exhibit the richness of Indian cultural and artistic expression through intricate designs of mehandi, a competition was organised for students of Class X at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. It was indeed a fun-filled activity to link students to traditions and encourages them to show their artistic skills. To exhibit their dexterity, students applied henna on teachers’ hands. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas was thrilled to see the talent and she highly appreciated them.

