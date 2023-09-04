St Xavier’s School, Panchkula

Sports Week was celebrated at the school. Various sports, like inter-house badminton and inter-school basketball tournament, activities were organised by the school. Special assemblies were also organised throughout the week to make students aware of the importance of sports. Students participated in these activities enthusiastically. School Principal George S Shear congratulated the winners of the tournament and motivated students to participate in the sports activities.
