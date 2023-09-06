St Xavier's School, Panchkula

To encourage students to adopt a healthy lifestyle, a special assembly was organised at the school. Students highlighted the importance of eating a balanced diet, staying away from junk food, limiting the screen time, taking enough sleep and practising yoga as well as meditation regularly. They delivered speeches, recited poetry and shared interesting facts on the topic, “Health is wealth”.
