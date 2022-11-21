St. Xavier's School Sec 71, Mohali

St. Xavier's School Sector-71 Mohali, celebrated Children's day with great pomp and show. The day began with a cultural program put up by the teachers which included comical dancing, retro style dance and showcasing various talents by all age group students. There was fun filled activities class wise. Over all, it was a day to be remembered.
