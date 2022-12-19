St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The "Annual St Xavier's Cricket League 2022" was organised wherein eight teams participated on league basis. The school beat Chandigarh Baptist School by 10 wickets. Batting first, Chandigarh Baptist made a meagre total of 40 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 13.5 overs. Rishabh Tiwari took four wickets in four overs and conceded one run. In reply, the school made 42/0 in just 2 overs. Rishabh Tiwari scored 30 runs in nine balls and smashed six boundaries. Rishabh was adjudged ‘Man of the match’.