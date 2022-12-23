St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Staff and students celebrated Christmas. Tiny tots came dressed in beautiful attire and showcased their talent. The school choir presented Christmas carols like "Born on Christmas Day", "Jingle bell rocks", "Rudolph the red nose" etc. Principal of the school Dr Ivorine Castellas appreciated the performances of students and wished everyone merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Additional Principal Gavin Bond, Additional Principal Chandan S Patwal, Sr Vice Principal Dr D Pant and Assistant Director N Gandhi were also present on the occasion
