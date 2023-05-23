St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

"Third Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament -2023", which was organised by the school concluded. As many as 11 teams from various schools of tricity took part in the annual tournament. The tournament was played in three categories i.e. girls singles, boys singles and mixed doubles. The school maintained their supremacy in all three categories.
