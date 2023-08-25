The second Andrew John Gosain Memorial Handball Inter-School Tournament, organised by the school, was divided into two categories — under-15 boys and under-16 girls. Twelve teams from various schools from the Tricity took part in the event. In boys under-15 finals, GMSSS-16, Chandigarh beat St Xavier’s Chandigarh to lift the winners’ trophy. In girls under-16 finals, GMSSS-16, Chandigarh beat St Xavier’s, Chandigarh. I William, Chairman, St Xavier’s Group of Schools, and Dr Ivorine Castellas gave away prizes to winners. Other present on the occasion include Chandan S Patwal, Additional Principal, N Gandhi, Assistant Director, and Naresh Handa, Assistant Director, St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh.