St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students and management of the school expressed gratitude to the teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in a specially conducted morning assembly. Students spoke on the role of teachers in shaping their life “Teachers have an inconceivable ability to motivate us beyond the classroom,” said Shina of Class III. Students of junior classes dressed themselves as their favourite teacher to express their reverence for them. They imitated the style and manner of their mentors. Nursery and KG students took part in a fancy dress show. Class I, II and III put up performances and gave speeches with Teacher’s Day as the central topic. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas distributed plants to the entire teaching and non-teaching staff and thanked everyone for commitment and loyalty towards their profession throughout their journey with the school.
