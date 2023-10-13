St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

As many as 15 teachers of the junior wing of the school cleared their Grade III Examination in speech and drama and received distinction/merit certificates from Trinity College, London, an examination board based in London, United Kingdom, offering graded and diploma qualifications across a range of disciplines in the performing arts and English language learning and teaching. The teachers who cleared the examination are: Akshita Kaushal (Distinction), Nidhi Sehgal (Merit), Shivani Sharma (Distinction), Sital Mundra (Distinction), Manjit Kaur (Merit), Navita Maria (Merit), Shilpa Bisht (Merit), Gail Marian Carr (Distinction), Kriti Sharma (Merit), Bernadine Highfield (Distinction), Shweta Soni (Merit), Prerna Chopra (Merit), Sonani Sawhney (Distinction), Meenakshi John (Merit) and Anny Gill (Merit). Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas congratulated the teachers and handed over the certificates to them.
