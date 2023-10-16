St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school organised the annual Xaverian Staff Badminton Tournament. Such competitions provide a valuable platform to staff for showcasing their talents, sharpen their skills and knowledge to tackle real-world challenges. Around 70 staff members from all four branches — Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and Zirakpur — took part in the annual event under the categories of women doubles and men doubles. Total 67 matches were conducted over a period of eight days. Chairman Mr I William Gosain and Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas congratulated the winners and gave away prizes to them.

