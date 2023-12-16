St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Staff and students of the school celebrated Christmas. The programme, helmed by students, was attended by the management, staff and students. The celebration culminated amid an applause for the students as they gave various performances. Tiny tots came dressed in beautiful attires and showcased their talent. The school coir belted out Christmas carol like Born on Christmas Day, Jingle bell rocks, Rudolph the red nose, etc. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas appreciated the performances of students and wished everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.