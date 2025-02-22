DT
St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
The Commerce Department of the school hosted ‘Commerce Confluence – Young Entrepreneur Startup Ideas’, an inspiring event aimed at nurturing young entrepreneurial minds. Under the visionary guidance of Jaspreet Kaur and Taruna Khanna, the event provided students with a golden opportunity to showcase their creativity, innovation, and business skills. The participants’ ideas were evaluated on innovation & creativity, execution & practicality, and presentation skills by an esteemed panel of commerce experts – Naresh Handa, Gandhi, and Manisha. Among the standout business pitches, the cupcakes and designer mirrors concept by Sia, Manjot, and Pallvi secured the first prize, The IB service by Bhaumik and vermicomposting initiative by Harshveer, Ansh, Abhijot, and Hargunveer were jointly awarded the first runner-up position, while the chewable biodegradable gum by Ryan, Shaurya, Yashpreet, and Harshvardhan earned the second runner-up spot for their innovative, eco-friendly approach. The event received high praise from Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas.

