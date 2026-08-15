St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The fifth Andrew John Gosain Memorial Handball Tournament continued at the school with exciting U-19 girls’ matches. In Match 4, Govt Model High School, Sector 38, defeated Divya Public School, Sector 44, by 17-6. Sahiba was the top scorer with six goals, followed by Riya with five. In Match 5, DAV Sr Sec School (Lahore), Sector 8, defeated Yadavindra Public School, Sector 51, Mohali, by 12-4. Vaishnavi and Prabhnoor scored three goals each. In Match 6, St Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44, edged past Govt Model High School, Sector 38, by 6-5. Chahal emerged as the top scorer with two goals.

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