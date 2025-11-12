St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School organises VV De Rozario tourney

Advertisement
The 21st VV De Rozario Six-A-Side Soccer Tournament has been organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. Tournament is for under-13 and under-17 boys. As many as 21 teams from the Tricity are taking part in the mega annual sports event. The tournament for the players in the U-13 category is being played on the league-cum knock-out basis, whereas for players in the U-17 category on the knock-out basis.
