Home / The School Tribune / St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School organises VV De Rozario tourney

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School organises VV De Rozario tourney

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
The 21st VV De Rozario Six-A-Side Soccer Tournament has been organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. Tournament is for under-13 and under-17 boys. As many as 21 teams from the Tricity are taking part in the mega annual sports event. The tournament for the players in the U-13 category is being played on the league-cum knock-out basis, whereas for players in the U-17 category on the knock-out basis.

