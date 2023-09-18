St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Sec 44-C, Chandigarh

A Six-a-Side Inter-School Soccer Tournament was organised by the school. Eight teams in the U-13 boys’ category and 11 teams in the U-17 boys category took part in the mega annual event. U-13 category matches were played on the league basis, whereas U-17 category matches were played on the knockout basis. St Xavier’s-44, Chandigarh, beat Chitkara International-25, Chandigarh, by 3-1 in the U-17 boys’ category. St Kabir, Chandigarh, beat St Xavier’s-44, Chandigarh, by 1-0 in the U-13 boys’ category. I William, Chairman, St Xavier’s Group of Schools, and Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal, St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, gave away the prizes to the winners.