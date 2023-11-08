St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Sec 44-C, Chandigarh

The school provided a stage to students of Class IX and XII to showcase their talent by organising a mehendi competition. Students created beautiful designs. The competition was organised to imbibe traditional values among the children. Students enthusiastically participated and displayed their artistic skill in the mehendi art. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas appreciated all the students for exhibiting their excellence and gave away prizes to the winners. She also greeted the staff and students for upcoming festivities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...