St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a fancy dress competition as a part of Independence Day activities. Tiny tots of Class I and II took part in the competition flaunting their dresses. Principal Dr Ivoirine Castellas congratulated all the participating students and teachers who prepared them for putting up such a wonderful show. She also gave away prizes to the winners.
