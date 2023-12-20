St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

The school held its Annual Athletic Meet for classes VIII and Xl . The event was presided over by chief guest Om Narayan, Foreign Registration Officer, Chairman I Williams and Principal Ivorine Castella. The event commenced with the ceremonial march past, led by the student council and house captains along with house members. The spectators were enthralled by various track events like 100 m race for both girls and boys, girls’ relay race, 100 m sprint, mixed relay, mixed lemon relay and girls’ balancing relay. A presentation, ‘Yoga Pyramid Drill’, enthralled the crowd. The school choir sang beautiful songs. Parents were happy to witness the performances of their wards. Parents’ participation in reverse race, one-legged race and blind race stole the show. Om Narayan and I Williams gave away prizes to the winners. Dr Ivorine Castellas thanked the parents, students, teachers and specially the sports department for their contribution in making the annual event a grand success.

