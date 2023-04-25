St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44C, Chd

As a part of environmental education, "Go-green" initiative was taken to engage students in making a difference. "Earth Day" was celebrated at the school through educational and action-oriented activities. A special morning assembly was conducted, wherein the students of Class IX spoke about the relevance of the day, enlightening the students that they should keep the environment neat and clean by planting more trees to restore the earth's natural ecosystem. The students of classes VII & VIII took part in sapling plantation. Classes III, IV & V from the Junior Wing participated in arts & crafts activities.