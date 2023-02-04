St Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The 74th Republic Day programme at the school was marked by engrossing speeches and other activities in a special morning assembly. The programme began with a student talking about the importance of the day. Students were enlightened about the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and the contribution of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The school choir enthralled the audience with a rendition of a patriotic song "Rang de Basanti". Assistant Director N Gandhi urged the students and staff to instill patriotic spirit.