St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Chd

A special session was organised for girls' students of classes VI to VIII regarding menstrual health and hygiene. The session was conducted by Esha from Proctor and Gamble. She highlighted the importance of access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, affordable and appropriate menstrual hygiene materials, information on good practices, and a supportive environment in managing menstruation without embarrassment or stigma. She answered all queries and doubts raised by students. Assistant Director N Gandhi coordinated the programme.