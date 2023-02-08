St Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44 C, Chandigarh

A magic show was organised at the school by The Tribune for member students. Magician Master Balraj and his companion performed several tricks which left the children enthralled. Children were thrilled by magic words used during the show and responded with applause every time the magicians showcased a new trick.
