St Xavier's High School, Sector 71, Mohali, excelled in a zonal basketball tournament held at Learning Path School, Sector 67, Mohali. The U-17 girls' team secured second position and the U-17 boys' team won the third position, showcasing exceptional skills and teamwork. The team's brilliant performance was a testament to their hard work and dedication under the guidance of their coaches.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement