Stalwarts World School, Amritsar

The annual prize distribution function was celebrated at the school to honor winners of various inter-school competitions and activities. A graduation ceremony was also organised for students of Class VIII. The achievements of students, teachers and coaches were highlighted and awards were presented by the principal and guests. The best teacher award was given to Poonam Arora, star teacher to Shivani, most dedicated teacher to Parmindar, excellence teacher to Riti, most punctual teacher to Parul Mehra and most innovative teacher to Saloni Sharma.

