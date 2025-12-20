DT
Home / The School Tribune / State-level exhibition under Samagra Shiksha scheme

State-level exhibition under Samagra Shiksha scheme

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
A state-level exhibition showcasing materials prepared by Out of School Children (OOSC) under the Samagra Shiksha initiative was organised at GMSSS-10, Chandigarh. The event was inaugurated by Nitish Singla, PCS, Director School Education, Chandigarh, who was accompanied by Bindu, Deputy Director-II cum Deputy SPD, Samagra Shiksha; Poonam Sood, Deputy Director-III; Nirmal Sharma, District Education Officer; Indira Beniwal, Mission Coordinator; and Rajni, Assistant Project Coordinator (Pedagogy). Singla praised the creativity and efforts of the students and encouraged them to continue their journey of learning and growth. The exhibition highlighted the ongoing efforts of Samagra Shiksha, under the aegis of the Chandigarh Education Department, to empower children from underprivileged backgrounds through skill-based and experiential educational initiatives. Materials prepared by students were displayed across various categories, including Art and Craft, Fabric Painting, Pottery, Recycled Craftwork, Glass Painting, Toy Making, Flower Making, and more. The exhibition witnessed participation from STT centers across 19 clusters of Government Schools in Chandigarh. The event served as a platform to celebrate the creativity and innovation of young minds, promote sustainable practices, skill education and encourage experiential learning. The contributions of all involved were applauded, making the event a resounding success.

