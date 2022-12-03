State-level karate champs

Soham Jaryal, Ishant, Anandi and Ashwini, students of Class IX from Cambridge International School, Palampur, bagged gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the State-Level Karate Championship organised by Karate Association at Kullu. The winners exhibited a spirit of sportsmanship where multiple players participated. All the champions were congratulated by Chairman Sanjeev Sharma and Principal Vishwa Raj.