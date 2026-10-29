DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / State-level sports tournament kicks off at Alampur school

State-level sports tournament kicks off at Alampur school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Alampur, Updated At : 02:51 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The inaugural ceremony commenced in keeping with DAV tradition with the rendition of the DAV Anthem, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony.
Advertisement

The three-day State-Level Sports Tournament in Basketball and Yoga for the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories, featuring eight clusters, was inaugurated at the DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur. The prestigious sporting event brought together contingents from eight clusters of DAV schools across Himachal Pradesh to showcase their sporting talent, skills and excellence. The inaugural ceremony commenced in keeping with DAV tradition with the rendition of the DAV Anthem, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony. This was followed by a disciplined and energetic march past by students from the eight participating clusters, reflecting the spirit of unity, discipline and sportsmanship. The players were administered the oath of fair play, while captivating cultural dance performances by students of the host school added colour, enthusiasm and vibrancy to the event. The ceremony was graced by Namit Sharma, Principal of DAV, Ambota, ARO, HP Zone-F, and Manager of the host school, as the chief guest. The guests of honour, Dr Vipin Jishtu, Principal of DAV, Dharamsala, and venue in-charge for basketball, and Rakesh Kumar, Principal of DAV, Gubbar, and venue in-charge for yoga, were accorded a warm welcome. The ceremony was also graced by Vijay Puri, pradhan of Gram Panchayat Alampur. Land donors Kuldeep and Kishori Lal Sharma, along with LMC members Tilakraj Sharma, Piyare Lal and Kulbhushan, were present and warmly felicitated by the school management. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana extended a hearty welcome to all dignitaries, team in-charges, media representatives and players. Basketball and yoga events commenced on the school campus with great zeal. In U-14 girls’ basketball, Cluster II emerged victorious; in U-17 girls’ basketball, Cluster I secured the win, while Cluster VIII clinched the title in the U-19 girls’ category.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts