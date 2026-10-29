State-level sports tournament kicks off at Alampur school

The three-day State-Level Sports Tournament in Basketball and Yoga for the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories, featuring eight clusters, was inaugurated at the DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur. The prestigious sporting event brought together contingents from eight clusters of DAV schools across Himachal Pradesh to showcase their sporting talent, skills and excellence. The inaugural ceremony commenced in keeping with DAV tradition with the rendition of the DAV Anthem, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony. This was followed by a disciplined and energetic march past by students from the eight participating clusters, reflecting the spirit of unity, discipline and sportsmanship. The players were administered the oath of fair play, while captivating cultural dance performances by students of the host school added colour, enthusiasm and vibrancy to the event. The ceremony was graced by Namit Sharma, Principal of DAV, Ambota, ARO, HP Zone-F, and Manager of the host school, as the chief guest. The guests of honour, Dr Vipin Jishtu, Principal of DAV, Dharamsala, and venue in-charge for basketball, and Rakesh Kumar, Principal of DAV, Gubbar, and venue in-charge for yoga, were accorded a warm welcome. The ceremony was also graced by Vijay Puri, pradhan of Gram Panchayat Alampur. Land donors Kuldeep and Kishori Lal Sharma, along with LMC members Tilakraj Sharma, Piyare Lal and Kulbhushan, were present and warmly felicitated by the school management. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana extended a hearty welcome to all dignitaries, team in-charges, media representatives and players. Basketball and yoga events commenced on the school campus with great zeal. In U-14 girls’ basketball, Cluster II emerged victorious; in U-17 girls’ basketball, Cluster I secured the win, while Cluster VIII clinched the title in the U-19 girls’ category.

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