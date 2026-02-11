DT
Home / The School Tribune / State Public School bids farewell to Class XII

State Public School bids farewell to Class XII

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:23 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
State Public School, Shahkot organised Blessings Day to bid farewell to the outgoing batch of 2025-26. The programme was presided over by Dr Narotam Singh and Dr Gagandeep Kaur, President and Vice President of the Group of State Public Schools, along with the Principal, Dr Kanwar Neel Kamal. The event began with a soulful Shabad sung by Class XI students and was anchored by Nandini and Harleen. Fun-filled games added excitement to the celebration, while the ramp walk by Class XII students remained the highlight of the day. Various titles were awarded to students in recognition of their talents, with Jashandeep Singh and Manrojdeep Kaur being crowned Mr SPS and Ms SPS respectively. The cultural segment included a melodious song by Deepjot Kaur and a heartfelt gratitude speech by Nidhi of Class XII. Vice-President Dr Gagandeep Kaur motivated students to respect elders, uphold values and pursue their goals with dedication. Principal Dr Kanwar Neel Kamal wished the students success and encouraged them to remain humble and confident in life. The celebration concluded with a vibrant Bhangra performance by Class XI students followed by lunch.

